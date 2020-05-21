Business News
May 21, 2020 / 10:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Wall Street falls as trade concerns resurface

1 Min Read

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes dropped about 1% on Thursday as investors worried about escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and concerns over a quick rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump.

At 11:26 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 202.88 points, or 0.83%, at 24,373.02, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 32.79 points, or 1.10%, at 2,938.82. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 120.51 points, or 1.29%, at 9,255.27.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below