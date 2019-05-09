Wall Street falls at open as crucial trade talks resume

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped at the open on Thursday, with focus on a high-stakes meeting between the United States and China that could decide the fate of a long-awaited trade deal, even as additional tariffs on Chinese goods loomed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88.48 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 25,878.85.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.58 points, or 0.68%, at 2,859.84. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.11 points, or 1.13%, to 7,853.21 at the opening bell.