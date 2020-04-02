Wall Street falls at open as jobless claims top 6 million

FILE PHOTO: NYSE-AMEX Options floor traders from TradeMas Inc. work in an off-site trading office built when the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) closed, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell at the open on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims blew past a record 6 million as more states enforced stay-at-home measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 124.05 points, or 0.59%, at the open to 20,819.46. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.96 points, or 0.48%, at 2,458.54, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 43.13 points, or 0.59%, to 7,317.45 at the opening bell.