FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 8, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wall Street falls at open as oil prices, yields weigh

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at open on Monday, as a drop in crude prices hurt energy companies and on muted appetite for equities after last week’s spike in Treasury yields following healthy economic data.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.60 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 26,399.45.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.73 points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,876.84. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 41.35 points, or 0.53 percent, to 7,747.10 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.