Wall Street falls on fears of new infection wave

FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after last week’s rally as investors worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections with the reopening of several economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 74.87 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 24,256.45.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 14.34 points, or 0.49%, at 2,915.46. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 66.41 points, or 0.73%, to 9,054.91 at the opening bell.