Wall Street falls on fresh China tariff worries

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday in a volatile session, with the S&P 500 ending just shy of confirming its second correction of 2018, hurt by fresh worries of an escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions and a sharp drop in big tech and internet names.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 245.05 points, or 0.99 percent, to 24,443.26, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 17.43 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,641.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 116.92 points, or 1.63 percent, to 7,050.29.