July 19, 2018 / 11:52 AM / in an hour

Wall Street falls on sour earnings, trade fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday after earnings disappointed and trade jitters escalated over worries that the European Union could slap retaliatory tariffs on goods imported from the United States.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 134.52 points, or 0.53 percent, to 25,064.77, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 11.1 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,804.52 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 29.15 points, or 0.37 percent, to 7,825.30.

Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Dan Grebler

