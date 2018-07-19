Wall Street falls on sour earnings, trade fears

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday after earnings disappointed and trade jitters escalated over worries that the European Union could slap retaliatory tariffs on goods imported from the United States.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 134.52 points, or 0.53 percent, to 25,064.77, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 11.1 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,804.52 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 29.15 points, or 0.37 percent, to 7,825.30.
