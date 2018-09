(Reuters) - U.S. stocks reversed losses to trade slightly higher on Friday morning, helped by gains in energy and healthcare companies.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

At 11:01 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.17 percent, at 26,485.67, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.17 percent, at 2,918.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up or 0.15 percent, at 8,053.93.