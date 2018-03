NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major stock indexes fell on Tuesday, led by technology shares, which were weighed by concerns about regulation of social media and autonomous vehicles.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 344.89 points, or 1.43 percent, to 23,857.71, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 45.93 points, or 1.73 percent, to 2,612.62 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 211.74 points, or 2.93 percent, to 7,008.81.