Wall Street flat as looming tariffs offset gains in financials

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday as financials .SPSY gained with bond yields, while news that President Donald Trump instructed aides to proceed with tariffs on about $200 billion more of Chinese products limited gains.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 8.68 points, or 0.03 percent, to 26,154.67, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.79 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,904.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 3.67 points, or 0.05 percent, to 8,010.04.