Wall Street flat at open after record rise in U.S. COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday on nerves over a record rise in coronavirus cases nationwide hurting Corporate America, while data indicating Gilead’s antiviral drug showed improved clinical recovery in COVID-19 patients kept losses in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 15.74 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 25,690.35. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.42 points, or just 0.01%, at 3,152.47. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 1.84 points, or 0.02%, to 10,545.91 at the opening bell.