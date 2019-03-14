Wall Street flat at open as trade uncertainty clouds Apple boost

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as a report that a meeting between President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping will most likely be pushed to April at the earliest, clouded investor sentiment and offset a boost from Apple’s shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.58 points, or 0.04 percent, at the open to 25,692.31. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.54 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,810.38. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.38 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,644.79 at the opening bell.