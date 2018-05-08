Wall Street flat, energy rises as U.S. leaves Iran deal

(Reuters) - Wall Street ended little changed on Tuesday while energy stocks .SPNY rose after President Donald Trump said the United States would quit the Iran nuclear deal, confirming what many investors had expected.

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 2.75 points, or 0.01 percent, to 24,360.07, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.71 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,671.92 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 1.69 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,266.90.