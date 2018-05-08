FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 11:51 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Wall Street flat, energy rises as U.S. leaves Iran deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wall Street ended little changed on Tuesday while energy stocks .SPNY rose after President Donald Trump said the United States would quit the Iran nuclear deal, confirming what many investors had expected.

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 2.75 points, or 0.01 percent, to 24,360.07, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.71 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,671.92 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 1.69 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,266.90.

    Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
