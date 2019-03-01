Wall Street rises at open following benign inflation data

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose broadly at open on Friday as data showed inflation pressures remain tame, which together with slowing economic growth underscored the Federal Reserve’s “patient” stance towards raising interest rates further this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.67 points, or 0.40 percent, at the open to 26,019.67.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.73 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,798.22. The Nasdaq Composite gained 54.92 points, or 0.73 percent, to 7,587.45 at the opening bell.