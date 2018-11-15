Wall Street gains after report next round of China tariffs put on hold

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks gave up early losses on Thursday to rise sharply after the Financial Times reported that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has told industry executives that the next round of tariffs on Chinese imports has been put on hold.

At 1:56 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 178.59 points, or 0.71 percent, at 25,259.09, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 24.55 points, or 0.91 percent, at 2,726.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 106.02 points, or 1.49 percent, at 7,242.42.