S&P 500 posts record high on strong economic data, ebbing virus fears

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 posted a record closing high on Wednesday as U.S. stocks rallied for a third straight day on encouraging U.S. economic data and waning fears of the financial fallout from a virus out of China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 483.02 points, or 1.68%, to 29,290.65, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 37.12 points, or 1.13%, to 3,334.71 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 40.71 points, or 0.43%, to 9,508.68.