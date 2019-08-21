Wall Street gains after upbeat retail earnings

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Wednesday as upbeat earnings from retailers pointed to strength in U.S. consumer demand and held their gains after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s meeting last month showed that policymakers had debated a more aggressive rate cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 241.45 points, or 0.93%, to 26,203.89, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 23.91 points, or 0.82%, to 2,924.42 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 71.65 points, or 0.9%, to 8,020.21.