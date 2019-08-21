Wall Street gains after upbeat retail earnings

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Wednesday as upbeat earnings from retailers pointed to strength in U.S. consumer demand and held their gains after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s meeting last month showed that policymakers had debated a more aggressive rate cut.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 241.45 points, or 0.93%, to 26,203.89, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 23.91 points, or 0.82%, to 2,924.42 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 71.65 points, or 0.9%, to 8,020.21.
Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Leslie Adler