Business News
April 14, 2020 / 10:16 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Wall Street gains as banks, J&J kick off earnings

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock markets opened more than 1% higher on Tuesday as the quarterly earnings season kicked off with JPMorgan and Johnson & Johnson giving a first glimpse of the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on corporate America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 299.80 points, or 1.28%, at the open to 23,690.57. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 43.47 points, or 1.57%, at 2,805.10, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 160.79 points, or 1.96%, to 8,353.21 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below