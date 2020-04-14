Wall Street gains as banks, J&J kick off earnings

(Reuters) - U.S. stock markets opened more than 1% higher on Tuesday as the quarterly earnings season kicked off with JPMorgan and Johnson & Johnson giving a first glimpse of the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on corporate America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 299.80 points, or 1.28%, at the open to 23,690.57. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 43.47 points, or 1.57%, at 2,805.10, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 160.79 points, or 1.96%, to 8,353.21 at the opening bell.