Wall Street gains as investors cheer declining jobless claims

FILE PHOTO: Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday after data pointed to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims, with investors also weighing the risk of another business shutdown as U.S. COVID-19 cases soared.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 27.64 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 26,094.92. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.23 points, or 0.20%, at 3,176.17, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 71.22 points, or 0.68%, to 10,563.72 at the opening bell.