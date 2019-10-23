Business News
Wall Street gains as investors shrug off downbeat earnings

April Joyner

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday as investors looked past lackluster quarterly reports from industrial bellwethers Boeing Co (BA.N) and Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), though a lower-than-expected revenue outlook from Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O) sent chipmakers’ shares lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 44.87 points, or 0.17%, to 26,832.97, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 8.52 points, or 0.28%, to 3,004.51 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 15.50 points, or 0.19%, to 8,119.79.

Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Sandra Maler

