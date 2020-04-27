Wall Street gains as U.S. states set to reopen

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - U.S. stock markets opened higher on Monday as more states prepared to ease the coronavirus-induced curbs and investors awaited quarterly earnings reports from marquee companies including Apple and Microsoft later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 90.88 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 23,866.15. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 17.91 points, or 0.63%, at 2,854.65, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 83.46 points, or 0.97%, to 8,717.98 at the opening bell.