October 12, 2018 / 11:36 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Wall Street gains at open as banks rise

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, as bumper results from the country’s largest banks, including JPMorgan (JPM.N), set an upbeat tone for the earnings season.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 354.80 points, or 1.42 percent, at the open to 25,407.63. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 42.17 points, or 1.55 percent, at 2,770.54. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 178.78 points, or 2.44 percent, to 7,507.84 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
