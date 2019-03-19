Wall Street gains halve after report of China pushback on trade

FILE PHOTO: A trader passes by screens showing Spotify on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes pared gains sharply on Tuesday following a Bloomberg report that U.S. officials are concerned China is pushing back against American demands in trade talks.

U.S. stocks were much higher earlier as investors anticipated a more accommodative policy stance from the federal Reserve at the end of its two-day meeting this week.

At 12:58 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 63.01 points, or 0.24 percent, at 25,977.11, the S&P 500 was up 8.30 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,841.24 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 25.39 points, or 0.33 percent, at 7,739.87.

Moments before the report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 145.46 points, or 0.56 percent, at 26,059.56. The S&P 500 was up 14.68 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,847.62 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 45.53 points, or 0.59 percent, at 7,760.01.