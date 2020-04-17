Business News
April 17, 2020 / 10:25 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Wall Street gains on Boeing surge, coronavirus drug hopes

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday and posted gains for the week, helped by a surge in Boeing shares, President Donald Trump’s plan to reopen the economy and hopes of a potential drug by Gilead to treat COVID-19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 704.81 points, or 2.99%, to 24,242.49, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 75.01 points, or 2.68%, to 2,874.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 117.78 points, or 1.38%, to 8,650.14.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chris Reese

