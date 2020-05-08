Wall Street gains on easing U.S.-China tensions, jobs report

FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Friday as an easing in U.S.-China friction added to optimism from data showing the U.S. economy lost fewer jobs in April than feared due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 231.93 points, or 0.97%, at the open to 24,107.82. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 27.64 points, or 0.96%, at 2,908.83, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 77.23 points, or 0.86%, to 9,056.89 at the opening bell.