Wall Street gains on Mexico tariff relief

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their recent climb on Monday, with the Dow reaching its longest daily winning streak in 13 months, after the United States dropped plans to impose tariffs on Mexican goods and following a couple of multibillion-dollar deals.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.74 points, or 0.3%, to 26,062.68, the S&P 500 gained 13.39 points, or 0.47%, to 2,886.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 81.07 points, or 1.05%, to 7,823.17.