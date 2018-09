(Reuters) - U.S. stocks reversed course to trade lower on Friday, after President Donald Trump said a fresh round of tariffs on $267 billion worth of Chinese imports are ready to go, if he wanted, escalating trade war fears.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.51 points, or 0.49 percent, to 25,868.36, the S&P 500 lost 6.33 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,871.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.74 points, or 0.05 percent, to 7,918.98.