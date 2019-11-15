Business News
November 15, 2019 / 12:57 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Wall Street hits record high at open on trade deal hopes, strong earnings

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes hit record highs at open as upbeat comments related to U.S.-China trade talks and strong earnings from semiconductor industry bellwether Applied Materials helped lift the mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 61.58 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 27,843.54.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.29 points, or 0.36%, at 3,107.92. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 45.47 points, or 0.54%, to 8,524.48 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

