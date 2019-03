Wall Street indexes end up; Dow, S&P 500 break three-day losing streak

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow snapped three-day losing streaks on Friday as optimism about the prospects for a U.S.-China trade agreement overshadowed downbeat U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111.27 points, or 0.43 percent, to 26,027.27, the S&P 500 gained 19.29 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,803.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 62.82 points, or 0.83 percent, to 7,595.35.

(This story has been refiled to fix a typo in the headline).