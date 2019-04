FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended a low-volume trading session little changed on Monday, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of quarterly earnings reports from major companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.49 points, or 0.18%, to 26,511.05, the S&P 500 gained 2.94 points, or 0.10%, to 2,907.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.21 points, or 0.22%, to 8,015.27.