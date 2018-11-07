Business News
November 6, 2018 / 12:38 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Wall Street jumps 2 percent amid relief after U.S. midterm elections

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended more than 2 percent higher on Wednesday with broad gains led by the technology and healthcare sectors as investors, relieved to have midterm elections behind them, made bets that a divided Congress would be good for equities.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 545.29 points, or 2.13 percent, to 26,180.3, the S&P 500 gained 58.36 points, or 2.12 percent, to 2,813.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 194.79 points, or 2.64 percent, to 7,570.75.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler

