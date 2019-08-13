Wall Street jumps after U.S. to delay some China tariffs

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks turned sharply higher on Tuesday after the U.S. Trade Representative said additional tariffs on some Chinese goods, including cell phones and laptops, will be delayed to Dec. 15.

At 9:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 349.01 points, or 1.35%, at 26,246.72, and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 39.53 points, or 1.37%, at 2,922.62.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 135.74 points, or 1.73%, at 7,999.15.