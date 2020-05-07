Wall Street jumps as China data fuels recovery hopes

FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Wednesday after a surprise rise in Chinese exports and a surge in oil prices spurred hopes of a faster economic recovery, taking the sting off another gloomy weekly jobless claims report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 172.57 points, or 0.73%, at the open to 23,837.21. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 29.84 points, or 1.05%, at 2,878.26, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 119.39 points, or 1.35%, to 8,973.78 at the opening bell.