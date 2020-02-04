Business News
February 4, 2020 / 1:22 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Wall Street jumps as China steps ease virus impact worry

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday and the S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day gain in nearly six months as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak waned after China’s central bank intervened.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 408.76 points, or 1.44%, to 28,808.57, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 48.71 points, or 1.50%, to 3,297.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 194.57 points, or 2.1%, to 9,467.97.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below