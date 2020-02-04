Wall Street jumps as China steps ease virus impact worry

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday and the S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day gain in nearly six months as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak waned after China’s central bank intervened.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 408.76 points, or 1.44%, to 28,808.57, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 48.71 points, or 1.50%, to 3,297.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 194.57 points, or 2.1%, to 9,467.97.