Wall Street jumps as oil recovers, coronavirus-lockdown eases

FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as oil prices staged a recovery and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions in an attempt to revive economic activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 209.12 points, or 0.88%, at the open to 23,958.88. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 26.14 points, or 0.92%, at 2,868.88. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 98.94 points, or 1.14%, to 8,809.66 at the opening bell.