Wall Street jumps at open after previous session's rout

Traders exit the 11 Wall St. door of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Friday, a day after their biggest one-day dive in about three months on fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 531.25 points, or 2.11%, at the open to 25,659.42.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 68.94 points, or 2.30%, at 3,071.04. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 223.14 points, or 2.35%, to 9,715.87 at the opening bell.

(This story corrects day in first paragraph to Friday from Thursday)