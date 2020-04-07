Wall Street jumps at open on coronavirus slowdown hopes

FILE PHOTO: A nearly deserted Wall Street and the steps of Federal Hall are seen in lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped at the opening bell on Tuesday, as early signs of a slowdown in coronavirus cases in U.S. hot spots raised hopes that sweeping lockdown measures were working.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 857.45 points, or 3.78%, at the open to 23,537.44. The S&P 500 opened higher by 74.97 points, or 2.81%, at 2,738.65, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 216.75 points, or 2.74%, to 8,129.99 at the opening bell.