Wall Street jumps at open on hopes of economic rebound

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian passes a sign in front of the New York Stock Exchange as the building opens for the first time since March while the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday with the Nasdaq inching closer to a new record as investors bet on a quick bounce back in post-pandemic economic activity, shrugging off rising new COVID-19 cases in several U.S. states.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 99.08 points, or 1.00%, to 10,042.13 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 133.00 points, or 0.51%, at the open to 26,213.10. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 24.95 points, or 0.80%, at 3,140.29.