Wall Street jumps at open on trade truce optimism

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks leapt at open on Monday, driven by strong gains in trade-sensitive industrial and technology stocks after the United States and China agreed upon a temporary trade detente.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 241.11 points, or 0.94 percent, at the open to 25,779.57. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 30.33 points, or 1.10 percent, at 2,790.50. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 155.59 points, or 2.12 percent, to 7,486.13 at the opening bell.