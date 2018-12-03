Business News
December 3, 2018 / 1:08 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Wall Street jumps at open on trade truce optimism

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks leapt at open on Monday, driven by strong gains in trade-sensitive industrial and technology stocks after the United States and China agreed upon a temporary trade detente.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 241.11 points, or 0.94 percent, at the open to 25,779.57. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 30.33 points, or 1.10 percent, at 2,790.50. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 155.59 points, or 2.12 percent, to 7,486.13 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

