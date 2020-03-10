Wall Street jumps at the open on stimulus hopes

Hand sanitizer as is seen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York City, New York, U.S., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened more than 2% higher on Tuesday as hopes of coordinated policy easing to avert a global recession calmed investor nerves a day after the biggest market rout since the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 601.98 points, or 2.52%, at the open to 24,453.00 and the S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 66.92 points, or 2.44%, at 2,813.48.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 269.09 points, or 3.38%, to 8,219.76 at the opening bell.