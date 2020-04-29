Business News
April 29, 2020 / 10:51 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Wall Street jumps on hopes of potential coronavirus drug

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands empty as the building prepares to close indefinitely due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Gilead Sciences (GILD.O) gave an encouraging update on a potential COVID-19 treatment, while upbeat earnings reports from Boeing and Google-parent Alphabet added to the sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 388.82 points, or 1.61%, at the open to 24,490.37. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 59.47 points, or 2.08%, at 2,922.86. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 194.97 points, or 2.27%, to 8,802.70 at the opening bell.

Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below