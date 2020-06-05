Business News
June 5, 2020 / 10:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Wall Street jumps on surprise fall in unemployment rate

FILE PHOTO: Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Friday after a closely watched report showed a surprise drop in the U.S. unemployment rate, lending weight to hopes of a faster economic rebound from a coronavirus-driven slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 554.98 points, or 2.11%, at the open to 26,836.80. The S&P 500 opened higher by 51.49 points, or 1.65%, at 3,163.84, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 87.73 points, or 0.91%, to 9,703.54 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

