December 15, 2017 / 12:34 PM / in 4 minutes

Wall Street jumps to highs on tax-cut hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s three major indexes tallied record closing highs on Friday with broad gains across sectors as a long-awaited tax bill that would cut corporate tax rates looked like it would win enough support from lawmakers to pass.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 142.49 points, or 0.58 percent, to 24,651.15, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 23.62 points, or 0.89 percent, to 2,675.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 80.06 points, or 1.17 percent, to 6,936.58.

    Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski

