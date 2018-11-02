Business News
Wall Street extends decline after Kudlow's comments on trade

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their fall on Friday, as trade optimism faded after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said President Donald Trump has not asked U.S. officials to draw up a proposed trade plan for China.

At 13:04 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 282.78 points, or 1.11 percent, at 25,097.96, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 37.81 points, or 1.38 percent, at 2,702.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 129.54 points, or 1.74 percent, at 7,304.52.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

