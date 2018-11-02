Wall Street extends decline after Kudlow's comments on trade

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their fall on Friday, as trade optimism faded after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said President Donald Trump has not asked U.S. officials to draw up a proposed trade plan for China.

At 13:04 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 282.78 points, or 1.11 percent, at 25,097.96, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 37.81 points, or 1.38 percent, at 2,702.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 129.54 points, or 1.74 percent, at 7,304.52.