Business News
November 2, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Wall Street lower as Apple extends slide

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks gave up early gains to trade lower on Friday morning, as Apple extended losses and dragged down technology stocks after it gave a disappointing forecast, adding to fears of a slowdown in corporate growth.

At 10:52 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 41.09 points, or 0.16 percent, at 25,339.65, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 9.77 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,730.60 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 64.83 points, or 0.87 percent, at 7,369.22.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

