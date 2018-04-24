FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wall Street lower as yields, Alphabet weighs
#Business News
April 24, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Wall Street lower as yields, Alphabet weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks turned negative on Tuesday, weighed down by shares of Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and 3M (MMM.N) and as yield on the 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose to 3 percent for the first time in more than four years.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was sown 0.18 percent at 24403.64, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.8 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,671.09 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 20.11 points, or 0.28 percent, at 7,108.49.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
