NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 was little changed on Wednesday, hovering around all-time highs, as investors’ optimism about global economic growth was countered by a steep drop in FedEx Corp (FDX.N) shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 25.74 points, or 0.09%, to 28,241.42, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.23 points, or 0.04%, to 3,191.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 4.38 points, or 0.05%, to 8,827.74.